Serb me up; festival brings Serbian food and culture to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In conjunction with their 111th anniversary, Saints Peter and Paul Church hold its annual Serb Fest.

The annual Serb Fest is a day where the community comes together to celebrate Serbian culture and support a great cause.

Festival goers were treated to homemade cuisine, live music, and traditional Serbian dancing. The Kolo is a folk dance where dancers hold hands and form a circle, and all are welcome to join in.

“We invite the community to take part and be part of that family,” said Christiaan Corthier of Saints Peter and Paul Church. “Just like Dyngus Day is your day to be Polish, St. Patrick’s is your day to be Irish, well, Serb Fest is your day to be Serbian. It’s about being a part of our culture and our tradition and dance in a Kolo out there. In Serbian tradition, the entire family dances. Men, women, everyone. And it’s just engrained for our culture that we dance.”

The suggested parking donation will help feed 200 people per month through Hope Ministries.

“We go to Hope Ministries and serve the meals as well. And it’s because of people in this community that give generously and being able to help the people that need us the most; that’s the icing on the cake.”

Over 800 people attended the event this year.

Next year’s Serb Fest will be held on the last Saturday of July (July 29).

