SAM Fest highlights roots of American Music

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The School of American Music (SAM) held its third annual American Music Festival Saturday afternoon.

The music festival took place in Three Oaks, Michigan, at Dewey Cannon Park.

Attendees were treated to a wide variety of distinctly American music, including blues, bluegrass, and Jazz. Some of the headliners included Ole Harv & the Blues Katz and The Lake Effect Big Band.

“For the kind of music I play, I fall into a group of people we call keepers of the faith; to try to keep this music alive,” said Ron Spears, Board Member at School of American Music. “As Harv was saying in his show, we want to keep this music alive, and the old guitar bluesy stuff, there are people who play this all the time, but it’s not mainstream, but we want to keep it alive, so that’s what we do, and that’s one of the reasons why we do a show like this. And it is, after all, the School of American Music, so it’s a great fit. It’s fun to be a part of this.”

The School of American Music is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and hopes to continue teaching music to the community for a long time to come.

“We’re always looking for volunteers; you don’t have to be a musician to volunteer and work with us. You just have to love serving the community and love music.”

The Pokagon Fund sponsored the event, which made it free to the public.

