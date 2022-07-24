Advertisement

Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast

The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she...
The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) - A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.

The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.

The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Sailfish are among the fastest fish species in the ocean and, like the swordfish, are recognizable by their extended, pointed bills.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Power Outages
Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power
Chris Harris
Indiana State Police arrest South Bend man for possession of drugs, dealing drugs
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend.
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Scattered T-storms through Sunday afternoon

Latest News

People of all ages danced the kolo at Serb Fest on Saturday evening.
Serb me up; festival brings Serbian food and culture to South Bend
The Lake Effect Big Band plays during the SAM Fest on Saturday afternoon.
SAM Fest highlights roots of American Music
a
Serb Fest 2022
a
School of American Music Fest