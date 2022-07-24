Lions hope to build off successful second season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 3-1 defeat on Saturday night in Flint, the South Bend Lions second season has come to an end, after making their first playoff appearance in USL 2 by winning their first division title.

There’s a lot to build off of. Head coach Thiago Pinto from Brazil brought together a melting pot of playing styles from around the world. Some European and South American mixed in with some Americans, so of who are local.

“You know I think there’s certain things we’ve done well that we can continue to maximize and capitalize on that and then realize some areas we’ve got to continue to improve,” said Thiago Pinto. “That continuity, even from year one to year two in certain aspects has proven to work. And so I think just continue to take the next steps and I think we could find ourselves in a great position here and the community will reap the benefits of that.”

“I think it just kind of puts it on the map alittle bit, shines a light on it,” added midfielder Jaylen Shannon. “I think it’s more history for South Bend really and hopefully we can just continue it for the years to come.”

