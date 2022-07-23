Advertisement

Pet Vet: Seizures

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Epilepsy is diagnosed in about 200,000 people every year, but did you know that seizures of different kinds can affect animals, too? Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser has important information about these seizures and how to recognize epilepsy.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

