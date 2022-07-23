One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a fatal single-motorcycle crash in Mishawaka Friday evening.

According to Mishawaka police, first responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and Main Street around 10:22 p.m. Officers say speed appears to be a factor as the motorcyclist hit the median in front of the Courtyard Marriot during a group race.

A cyclist on scene told 16 News Now to remind people to wear helmets and that they were on a “group ride” when the incident occurred.

Some of the motorcycles on Main Street. (WNDU)

