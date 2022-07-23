Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Johnson
Man charged with OWI after Berrien County road worker gets hit, killed by vehicle
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
Fatal Crash in Marshall
2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in St. Joseph County, Mich.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman

Latest News

Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
Police investigating incident on Main Street in Mishawaka
Rio Allred’s story inspires, saves life of teen.
Rio Allred’s story inspires, saves life of teen
Hot air balloon chase closes out first day of Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Hot air balloon chase closes out first day of Elkhart County 4-H Fair
Rio Allred's story inspires others.
Rio Allred's story inspires others