Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning.

Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.

For the latest on power outages from Indiana Michigan Power, click here.

This is an developing story.

