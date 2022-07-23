Hot air balloon chase closes out first day at Elkhart County 4-H Fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of the Elkhart County Fair is officially in the books! And the first night ended in style!

At the grandstand tonight, a hot air balloon chase featuring Goshen’s mayor, Jeremy Stutsman.

Friday’s event included 10 hot air balloons, which floated into the sky with the goal of hitting a nearby target with a bag in each basket.

Mayor Stutsman’s father is an Elkhart County 4-H Board member and talked to 16 News Now about the chase.

“These people come from Missouri. Florida,” Gene Stutsman said. “We got a couple of special shapes here which I think everybody will enjoy. We all come to have some fun and put on a show.”

If you missed this evening’s event, there are three more chances to check out the hot air balloon chase.

The next one happens Saturday morning starting at 6:45 a.m. and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

