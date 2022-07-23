Advertisement

Hobnobben Film Festival hosts line-up launch party next week

The Hobnobben Film Festival will host a line-up launch party on Friday, July 29, at Cinema Center in Ft. Wayne.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Hobnobben Film Festival will hold a launch party for its 2022 film line-up next week!

The party will be held at 6 p.m. at Cinema Center (437 E. Berry Street) on Friday, July 29.

Attendees can look forward to hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, as well as upcoming film trailers slated for the festival.

“We’re absolutely delighted to announce this year’s line-up,” said Hobnobben co-chair Christi Hille, noting that the committee received a record number of submissions this year. “Each year, we’re blown away by the topics the films tackle, and we’re happy to give a platform to a wide range of unique stories you won’t be able to watch anywhere else. Truly, it’s an honor to introduce these films and their filmmakers to the Fort Wayne community.”

The Hobnobben Film Festival, now in its seventh year, showcases diverse stories and voices that are typically excluded from the mainstream film industry, curating a one-of-a kind festival that invites participants to see themselves – and be seen by others.

The actual festival will be held from October 13 to 16 and feature over 128 short films from 25 different countries.

The festival is supported by local sponsors and community members and is an annual fundraiser for Fort Wayne Cinema Center, a not-for-profit arts organization founded in 1976.

Tickets for the launch party are $12.00.

For more information, simply click here.

To buy launch party tickets, simply click here.

