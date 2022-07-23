Grand Design RV makes room for Toys for Tots

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Christmas in July thanks to a partnership between Grand Design RV, Marine Corps Reserve and the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign.

On July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public was invited to brings toys to the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center.

Donations featured a visit from Santa Claus, and food trucks from local restaurants, and Toys for Tots representatives were grateful.

“I think the community support and the needs in this county have been taken care of by the businesses, and especially Grand Design. It’s so much for us and the kids, it’s all about the kids, and that’s why we all have smiles right now, because we know it’s about the kids, and for them to do this on our behalf, is just special,” said Wes Young, the Coordinator for the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign.

If you want to make a donation, you can stop by the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center in Elkhart during business hours.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.