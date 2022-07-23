Advertisement

Grand Design RV makes room for Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots Elkhart
Toys for Tots Elkhart(WNDU)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Christmas in July thanks to a partnership between Grand Design RV, Marine Corps Reserve and the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign.

On July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public was invited to brings toys to the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center.

Donations featured a visit from Santa Claus, and food trucks from local restaurants, and Toys for Tots representatives were grateful.

“I think the community support and the needs in this county have been taken care of by the businesses, and especially Grand Design. It’s so much for us and the kids, it’s all about the kids, and that’s why we all have smiles right now, because we know it’s about the kids, and for them to do this on our behalf, is just special,” said Wes Young, the Coordinator for the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign.

If you want to make a donation, you can stop by the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center in Elkhart during business hours.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Marshall
2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in St. Joseph County, Mich.
Chris Harris
Indiana State Police arrest South Bend man for possession of drugs, dealing drugs
Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend.
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend
Power outages reported after storms hit Michiana

Latest News

Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Rio Allred’s story inspires, saves life of teen.
Rio Allred’s story inspires, saves life of teen
Hot air balloon chase closes out first day of Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Hot air balloon chase closes out first day of Elkhart County 4-H Fair
Rio Allred's story inspires others.
Rio Allred's story inspires others