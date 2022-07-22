Advertisement

Widespread power outages reported after storms hit Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Widespread power outages are being reported across Michiana and the outlying regional areas after heavy storms hit the area Thursday night.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are over 7,000 outages—mostly southwest Michigan.

Meanwhile, as of 11 p.m. Thursday, Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) is reporting that power is out for over 2,000 customers throughout southwest Michigan. The largest outages, in order of size, are in Jefferson, Fabius, Ontwa, South Porter, Park, and Marcellus townships. No estimated restoration times are available.

NIPSCO is also reporting thousands of outages—mostly of which are in Elkhart County.

