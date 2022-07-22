Westside BBQ and Craft Festival taking place on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!

It’s taking place at the Unity Gardens’ main location at 3701 Prast Boulevard in South Bend. Parking will be on Prast Boulevard, but overflow parking will be directed to Success Academy, which is located at 3408 Ardmore Trail. There is also parking on Sheridan Boulevard just west of the garden.

Proceeds from the event will help support the American Culinary Federation and Unity Gardens.

Meanwhile, there will be a free vaccine clinic at the festival. Pfizer vaccines will be offered to both children and adults who are seeking their first or second booster doses. This clinic is running the same hours as the event (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information on the festival, visit theunitygardens.org.

