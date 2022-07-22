Advertisement

Westside BBQ and Craft Festival taking place on Sunday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!

It’s taking place at the Unity Gardens’ main location at 3701 Prast Boulevard in South Bend. Parking will be on Prast Boulevard, but overflow parking will be directed to Success Academy, which is located at 3408 Ardmore Trail. There is also parking on Sheridan Boulevard just west of the garden.

Proceeds from the event will help support the American Culinary Federation and Unity Gardens.

Meanwhile, there will be a free vaccine clinic at the festival. Pfizer vaccines will be offered to both children and adults who are seeking their first or second booster doses. This clinic is running the same hours as the event (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information on the festival, visit theunitygardens.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Johnson
Man charged with OWI after Berrien County road worker gets hit, killed by vehicle
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Fatal Crash in Marshall
2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Latest News

2016 Serb Fest
Annual ‘Serb Fest’ taking place on Saturday
Levy has been in foster care for the past several years and is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child: Levy’s birthday wish
Stone Temple Pilots to perform at Four Winds Field in September
MARE introduces us to Domanic who is in need of adoption.
Wednesday’s Child: Domanic’s dream