‘Southside Denny’ takes the stage at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre!

“Fridays by the Fountain” are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

Southside Denny took the stage all the while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

“Getting to hang out with people you haven’t seen for a while, listening to good music, it’s relaxing, the weather is gorgeous, it’s nice to be downtown,” said Michelle Kytta, a South Bend resident.

Keep in mind, the Morris is undergoing renovations so you won’t be able to go inside.

The Morris Theatre is hosting the weekly event for its 22nd year. Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer, between 11:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

