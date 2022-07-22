Police investigating shots fired at Elkhart woman’s home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired early this morning.

Officers responded to the 54000 block of Independence Street just before 1:30 a.m.

They found a home with damage from gunshots and a 38-year-old woman had a minor injury.

She refused medical treatment. It is unclear at this time if the injury was from a gunshot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

