Police investigating shots fired at Elkhart woman’s home
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired early this morning.
Officers responded to the 54000 block of Independence Street just before 1:30 a.m.
They found a home with damage from gunshots and a 38-year-old woman had a minor injury.
She refused medical treatment. It is unclear at this time if the injury was from a gunshot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
