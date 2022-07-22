Medical Moment: The new experimental device treating heart failure

(WNDU) - 6 million Americans are living with heart failure, a condition where the heart can’t pump blood well enough to meet the body’s needs.

People with heart failure are exhausted, they can feel weak, have trouble breathing, and can have swollen legs and feet.

Heart failure is commonly a result of coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, and is most common in people who are 65 years old or older, African Americans, people who are overweight, and people who have had a heart attack. Men have a higher rate of experiencing heart failure than women.

For the first time in the United States, researchers at Ohio State have successfully used an experimental device designed to treat patients with heart failure that is getting worse.

66-year-old Robert Dye couldn’t wait to take his boat out of storage.

This was the first time in more than a year he’s had the energy.

“I could not walk any distance,” Dye recalled. “I couldn’t even walk from the bed to my recliner without being short winded.”

One day last fall, Robert couldn’t breathe.

He was gray. His limbs were ice cold. At his local hospital, doctors told his wife something terrifying.

“That he was more dead than alive,” Susan Dye said. “That was horrible because he’s mine and I didn’t want anything to happen.”

Robert had worsening heart failure. Doctors thought he would be a good candidate for an experimental cardiac plumonary nerve stimulation system, or CPNS.

“The device is actually a series of electrodes that deliver electrical stimulus directly to the nerves,” said Sitaramesh Emani, a cardiologist at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The electrodes sit in a wire basket. Doctors then inserted it through a catheter into a vein in Dye’s neck until it reached the artery just behind the heart. The controller was attached to the outside of his neck. For four days, Dye’s doctors delivered stimulation to the nerves on the back of the heart, then removed the device.

“We think the heart is beating stronger, is beating better when this therapy is turned on,” Dr. Emani said.

Dye says he felt much better immediately.

“I walked a mile on the hospital floor,” Robert Dye remarked.

“I wanted to hold his hand because it was warm,” Susan Dye commented.

A procedure giving patients more time with the people they love and a chance to do the things they love to do.

While Dye was the first in the U.S. to use this system, it is also being tested in Europe and South America. It’s important to note that the doctor in this story is on the scientific advisory board of Cardionomic, the company that manufactured the system.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.