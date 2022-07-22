Indiana State Police arrest South Bend man for possession of drugs, dealing drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man on Friday morning as the result of a monthslong investigation into suspected drug dealing at a home in the city.

A warrant was served around 6:40 a.m. in the 500 block of S. 27th Street. Police found approximately 200 pills that presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine, approximately eight grams of suspected cocaine, and approximately 800 grams of suspected marijuana and marijuana edibles. They also found several thousand of dollars in U.S. currency and a handgun.

(Indiana State Police)

Chris Harris, 33, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing Marijuana, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Harris was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Anyone with information on illegal drug dealing activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.

