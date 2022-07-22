First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid End to the Week, More Storms Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A warm and humid end to the work week with skies beginning to fill with clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will approach the upper 80s with a heat index again getting into the middle 90s. Increasing clouds will be likely through the afternoon and evening ahead of our next chance of rain. That comes early Saturday. High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the 70s for most of the evening. Increasing clouds. The rain chances build into the early morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly dry overnight. Low of 69 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Periods of showers and thunderstorms through the morning. Heavier rain is looking likely through the early morning. No severe weather is expected but some heavy thunderstorms will likely move from west to east across the area. By late morning the rain moves out and the skies clear. It will turn hot and humid into the afternoon as temperatures rise rapidly. Highs approaching the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. More clouds will return later in the evening as the next chance of rain returns on Sunday. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: As a cold front moves across the area during the day Sunday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with high humidity. No severe weather is expected, and showers will exit and take most of the clouds along with them by the late evening. High of 88 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Heading into the start of next week the humidity will be lower and the temperatures will drop as well. Highs will be in the lower 80s through most of the week with a few more chances for rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 21st, 2022

Thursday’s High: 90

Thursday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.