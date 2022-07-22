Elkhart County 4-H Fair gets underway

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s largest county fair kicked off on Friday morning.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run through July 30.

Fairgoers can expect plenty of fun for the whole family.

Admission is $5 on the first day for First Fridays. Admission will be $10 for the remaining days of the fair.

Children 9 and under will receive free admission.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

For more information on events taking place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, click here.

