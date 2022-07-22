Elkhart County 4-H Fair gets underway
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s largest county fair kicked off on Friday morning.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run through July 30.
Fairgoers can expect plenty of fun for the whole family.
Admission is $5 on the first day for First Fridays. Admission will be $10 for the remaining days of the fair.
Children 9 and under will receive free admission.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.
For more information on events taking place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, click here.
