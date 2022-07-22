Doctors say not to underestimate the heat this weekend

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - Morning storms are going to create a hot and humid weekend in Michiana.

With the heat index, temperatures could feel anywhere from five to ten degrees hotter than they read on the thermostat.

Doctors from Beacon Health System say that it is important to know the impact humidity has on hot days, and what you need to know if you plan on being outside.

“Humidity does a lot of different things. One of the things it does is make sweat less efficient. Like everybody knows, we sweat because it allows us to lose heat through evaporation, and when you have humidity in the air, you’re not able to evaporate that sweat as much. So, the more humid it is, the higher the heat index goes and the hotter your body gets,” says Doctor Luke White, a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician with Beacon Health.

Doctor White tells 16 News Now that you shouldn’t overexert yourself, try to wear loose clothing, avoid extended time in direct sun that can lead to sun burn, and stay hydrated.

