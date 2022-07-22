Advertisement

Doctors say not to underestimate the heat this weekend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - Morning storms are going to create a hot and humid weekend in Michiana.

With the heat index, temperatures could feel anywhere from five to ten degrees hotter than they read on the thermostat.

Doctors from Beacon Health System say that it is important to know the impact humidity has on hot days, and what you need to know if you plan on being outside.

“Humidity does a lot of different things. One of the things it does is make sweat less efficient. Like everybody knows, we sweat because it allows us to lose heat through evaporation, and when you have humidity in the air, you’re not able to evaporate that sweat as much. So, the more humid it is, the higher the heat index goes and the hotter your body gets,” says Doctor Luke White, a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician with Beacon Health.

Doctor White tells 16 News Now that you shouldn’t overexert yourself, try to wear loose clothing, avoid extended time in direct sun that can lead to sun burn, and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Johnson
Man charged with OWI after Berrien County road worker gets hit, killed by vehicle
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
Fatal Crash in Marshall
2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in St. Joseph County, Mich.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman

Latest News

Livestock is a staple of any 4-H fair, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is no exception.
Livestock at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend.
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend
16 News Now's Samantha Albert joins us to give health safety tips to beat the heat!
Staying cool in the summer heat
Medical Moment: A new heart stimulation device
Medical Moment: A new heart stimulation device