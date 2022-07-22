Advertisement

Businesses honored at EDCMC’s Silver Anniversary Gala

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City (EDCMC) honors businesses and community leaders Thursday at the Silver Anniversary Gala.

The event took place at the Blue Chip Hotel & Casino.

Businesses and community leaders were recognized for the impact they are making and their contributions to economic development in LaPorte County

“It is growing, leaps and bounds. We have right now in the pipeline over a half of billion dollar’s worth of projects in the downtown, multifamily apartment, condo projects...We have got some industrial in the pipeline,” said Clarence Hulse, Executive Director of EDCMC.

“Number one is the resources we have here. Number two is our diversity, our incredible diversity. We get along, we work together. Yes, we do disagree once in a while, but it’s a professional disagreement. A good discord where we find common ground and move issues forward. So I am so glad to be a part of this community,” said Craig Dwight, CEO of Horizon Bank.

Many businesses received awards too

“Just to see the turnout. It’s a sold-out crowd. Enthusiasm to be here for the Silver Anniversary of the Michigan City Economic Development Corporation is just awesome. It says a lot about the community and our support for future growth and economic development,” said Dwight.

“Twenty-five years of working together with the community. Twenty years of actually bringing jobs and investment to our community,” said Hulse.

They said they hope to have this event again next year.

