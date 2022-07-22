Advertisement

Annual ‘Serb Fest’ taking place on Saturday

2016 Serb Fest
2016 Serb Fest(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - You can enjoy eastern European food, drinks, and live music at the annual Serb Fest in St. Joseph County on Saturday, July 23!

This proud tradition continues on the grounds of Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, which is located at 59248 Keria Trail. The church was established over 110 years ago!

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to midnight. Sts. Peter and Paul does not charge an admission fee but rather accepts goodwill parking donations to benefit the Hope Ministries meal program offered by the church.

For more information, you can visit the Serb Fest’s Facebook page or Sts. Peter and Paul’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Johnson
Man charged with OWI after Berrien County road worker gets hit, killed by vehicle
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Fatal Crash in Marshall
2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Latest News

Westside BBQ and Craft Festival taking place on Sunday
Levy has been in foster care for the past several years and is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child: Levy’s birthday wish
Stone Temple Pilots to perform at Four Winds Field in September
MARE introduces us to Domanic who is in need of adoption.
Wednesday’s Child: Domanic’s dream