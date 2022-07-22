Annual ‘Serb Fest’ taking place on Saturday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - You can enjoy eastern European food, drinks, and live music at the annual Serb Fest in St. Joseph County on Saturday, July 23!

This proud tradition continues on the grounds of Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, which is located at 59248 Keria Trail. The church was established over 110 years ago!

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to midnight. Sts. Peter and Paul does not charge an admission fee but rather accepts goodwill parking donations to benefit the Hope Ministries meal program offered by the church.

For more information, you can visit the Serb Fest’s Facebook page or Sts. Peter and Paul’s Facebook page.

