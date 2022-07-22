Advertisement

2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in Marshall

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash in St. Joseph County Michigan on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, a semi-truck was driving south on U.S. 131 when a pickup traveling north crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Drug and alcohol use are not believed to be factors at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

The responding agencies involved with this investigation are the Michigan State Police, Lifecare Ambulance, Constantine and White Pigeon Fire Departments, and MDOT.

Police respond to fatal crash in Marshall, Michigan.
Police respond to fatal crash in Marshall, Michigan.(WNDU)
