Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Johnson
Man charged with OWI after Berrien County road worker gets hit, killed by vehicle
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
A 27-unit luxury condo is moving forward after demolition at former Mulligan’s Bar property.
27-unit luxury condo moving forward after demolition at former Mulligan’s Bar property

Latest News

FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid End to the Week, More Storms Possible
WNDU Thursday Storms
WNDU Thursday Storms