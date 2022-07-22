16 News Now spends the day at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now celebrated summer on Friday at a place you so many of you are surely headed to—the Elkhart County 4-H Fair!

It’s one of the most popular summer destinations in the state, and it’s ready again to welcome more than 200,000 people over its nine-day run.

Here’s a recap of our day at the fair!

Melissa Stephens was live at the fairgrounds prior to its grand opening ceremony. She got a demonstration on how the donuts are the fair are made!

Jack Springgate made it out to the fairgrounds at noon and got an overall gist of what you can expect at this year’s fair.

And since it was lunchtime, Jack got a first-hand look at the fair’s famous “steakburgers.”

He didn’t indulge in any burgers… probably because he (and one of our brave photographers) took the skater ride for a spin live on our air!

By 4 p.m., Jack was joined at the fair by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht...

…And Matt Gotsch, who had some helpful tips on how to help fairgoers beat the heat. There will also be plenty of safety officials on hand throughout the running of the fair in order to ensure everyone stays safe.

Jack got a behind-the-scenes look at how the most iconic fair food of all-time—the elephant ear—is prepared.

He also played some of the famous carnival games, where he was (eventually) successful at the baseball toss game!

In addition to all the other fun that’s on hand at the fair, kids can spend time at the Young McDonald’s Barn, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As we’ve mentioned several times already, food is a staple of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, so Jack went out of his way to learn more about the pork chops that are available at the fairgrounds.

Matt Gotsch rejoined Jack to give us all a history lesson on the fair, which dates all the way back to 1851—making it one of the longest running fairs in the country!

And what’s a 4-H fair without animals? Jack learned more about the tradition of the draft horses at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

He also checked out some of the other animals you’ll find at the fairgrounds.

At 6 p.m., Jack stopped by the Grandstand, where all the big shows will be taking place! For a list of events taking place there during the fair and beyond, click here!

Jack then got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the fair at the “Jurassic Lockdown” experience.

He then called it a day, but not before taking a ride on the Ferris wheel!

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair, which is located at 17746-D County Road 34 in Goshen, will run through July 30. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

Admission is $5 on the first day for First Fridays. Admission will be $10 for the remaining days of the fair. Children 9 and under will receive free admission.

For more information on all the events taking place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, click here.

