Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is in custody in connection to a homicide in Benton Township.

A 33-year-old Benton Harbor woman was found shot to death by a Jeep on the side of the road near North Avenue and East Napier Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Lansing who was at the scene. He’s facing several felony charges, including open murder.

Witnesses told investigators there was an argument in the Jeep just before the shooting. The Benton Township Police Department is investigating.

