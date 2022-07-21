South Bend’s Empowerment Zone appoints new chief executive officer.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Empowerment Zone has a new leader.

Dr. Davion Lewis has been named as Chief Executive Officer for the South Bend Empowerment Zone after his appointment was approved on Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes after the zone’s first leader, Dr. Cheryl Camacho, stepped down in April.

As leader for the Empowerment Zone, Lewis will report directly to the SBEZ Board, and will oversee the schools’ academic goals, budget, and leadership.

“I am humbled to be selected as the next Zone Chief. During the selection process, I had the opportunity to meet Board members from both SBEZ and SBCSC, Superintendent Dr. Cummings, teachers and staff, and most importantly, students and families. In a similar vein, I intend to engage and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that we are working together to improve outcomes for our children,” said Lewis.

Lewis previously served as Executive Director of School Support and Improvement for New Orleans Public Schools. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director for The RISE Schools and Deputy Director of School and District Partnerships for New Classrooms Innovation Partners.

The purpose of the Empowerment Zone is for city leaders to focus their attention and resources on five struggling schools within the district.

