South Bend Police searching for missing 65-year-old man

Charles Hullinger
Charles Hullinger(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they search for a missing 65-year-old man.

Charles Hullinger was last seen on June 22 in downtown South Bend, but he was just recently reported to the department as a missing person.

Hullinger is 5′8″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and facial hair. He also has tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

