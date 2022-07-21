Advertisement

South Bend Lions playoff bound in 2nd season

In the franchise's 2nd season, the South Bend Lions soccer team qualifies for the USL 2 playoffs.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just the franchise’s second season, the South Bend Lions are playoff bound after winning their division off a 7-0 win over the weekend.

64 teams from the four conferences qualify for the postseason in USL 2. It takes five wins to lift the cup. As division winners, the Lions are the three seed out of eight. They’ll be paired against the Flint City Bucks who won the inaugural USL 2 cup back in 2019.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Lions head coach Thiago Pinto. “Any time you put in the work and you get rewarded. There’s one first place and we were able to achieve that in year two. Let’s enjoy it. I think the three things I said are lets enjoy, let’s go and play with confidence and be committed to our game plan.”

“I think we’ll play like we usually do,” added midfielder Brennan Creek. “I think we’re all ready for the task. Like I said they’re a very good team. I think if we can just create with our four up front and defend like we have been in the these past few games, I think we’ll be fine.”

The first round game is set for Friday at 7:00 in Flint. The winner advances to play the winner between Peoria City and Chicago FC United on Sunday.

