Ribbon cutting held for new dog trail

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An eight-year dream becomes a reality.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a new dog trail located on the shelter’s property.

Volunteers will be able to take dogs for walks in a calm, outdoor environment as part of the shelter’s enrichment program.

Many organizations and people helped make this possible.

“We’ve been walking some of the dogs out here for the last few weeks and they go back in and they just relax. They just enjoy it so much to be out here and all the smells and all the nature. There’s deer back here and we have to hold on tight because sometimes they want to chase them,” said Rob LaRoy, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

The humane society is also running an adoption special right now.

This month you can adopt dogs for $25 and cats for free.

