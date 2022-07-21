Napier Ave. Bridge traffic reduced to one lane on Friday.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Napier Avenue Bridge will be reduced to one lane on Friday.

The bridge, located between Langley Ave. and Miami Road in St. Joseph Township, will be operating with one lane beginning at 4 a.m.

This will allow the other half of the bridge deck to be poured.

Both lanes are expected to reopen later that day or Saturday morning.

