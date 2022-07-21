Advertisement

Michigan’s unemployment rate steady for third month in a row

(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo)
(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo) (WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The state of Michigan’s unemployment rate remains steady for the third straight month.

According to the State Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, the rate remained unchanged in June at 4.3 percent.

In Southwestern Michigan, Kinexus Group reports their labor numbers a month behind, saying the unemployment rate sits at 4.4 percent as of May across Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass Counties.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same for the fourth straight month at 3.6 percent.

