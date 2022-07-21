Advertisement

Kamm Island Fest draws thousands to Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It is the middle of the work week, but that did not stop thousands from attending the 19th annual Kamm Island Fest Wednesday.

The event took place at Kamm Island Park in Mishawaka.

The focus of the festival was on everything local, from arts and crafts, to live music and food.

The money raised will go back to the Mishawaka Business Association to provide grants for local non-profits, schools and businesses.

Organizer Stacy Vervynckt said this event brings people together.

“Yeah it’s great! People can gather...they always tell me this is like a high school reunion. Everybody sees people they know or they haven’t seen in years. They come out because I only see my friends, or my old friends at this event. So it’s great. The atmosphere is great. The people are great,” she said.

They hope to raise about $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

