First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid with a Chance for Storms Thursday Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Another hot and humid day on tap for Michiana. Temperatures will again rise to nearly 90 degrees with high humidity continuing. The skies will remain mostly clear through the afternoon before a few storms could pop up. This would happen around or after 4pm. A few scattered thunderstorms will continue through the evening. No severe weather is expected. A few heavier downpours are possible. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK: A moderate swim risk means that strong currents and a few choppy waves are possible. You need to be very careful when heading into Lake Michigan. Waves between 2-3 feet along with a few strong currents are possible. It will still be a great beach day with a nice breeze. Be safe and make sure to hydrate!

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few scattered thunderstorms are possible into the evening but clearing out around or just after midnight. The clouds will dissipate, and skies clear by the morning. Still remaining mild and muggy through the early morning. Low of 67 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid through the day. Highs will again approach 90 degrees with the heat index reaching into the middle 90s. The higher humidity remains through the end of the week. Stay hydrated and stay cool! A few scattered showers or storms possible after midnight and into Saturday morning. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies through the middle of the day. Highs will rise into the lower to middle 90s by the afternoon. The humidity will also remain high. The combination of the high temperatures and the humidity will push the heat index close to or just over 100 degrees. By the late afternoon and into the evening clouds will increase and the scattered thunderstorms will return to the forecast. Thunderstorms will continue to be possible throughout the overnight hours. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: The humidity will lessen as we head into Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the day. Highs in the middle 80s. By Monday the humidity will be lower with highs back into the middle 80s through much of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast as we head into the weekend!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 20th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 92

Wednesday’s Low: 73

Precipitation: 0.01″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.