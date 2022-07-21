Edwardsburg Public Schools look to the community to vote in favor of millage

EDWARDSBURG, Mi. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Schools prepare to ask the community for help making more than a dozen changes when they head to the polls on August 2nd.

If residents vote in favor of the millage, a more than $59 million bond will be granted to the school district to make over a dozen improvements.

“We’re voting on a bond, a millage, for the schools and it’s the first time in 20-years that’s been done, so it’s a big deal,” says Edwardsburg Superintendent, Jim Knoll.

Edwardsburg Schools have been in need of repairs for a while now, however last time residents were asked to vote to approve of the millage, it did not pass.

“We’re hoping that they realized that the amount of money that goes into Edwardsburg schools will help support the community and that it holds up the value of the properties here in the community,” Knoll says.

Knoll tells 16 News Now that the biggest thing the project will do is consolidate the campus, creating one building for Kindergarten through third grade. Knoll says this, among other improvements, will ensure that students have a safe, comfortable environment to learn.

“It’s about safety, it’s about good climate, air conditioning, it’s about traffic control, we have some traffic problems around the district. It’s about making sure the students have the right environment to work,” Knoll says.

The millage will help the district to make improvements to infrastructure like new athletic fields, air condition installations, new pipes, better parking, increased safety, and much more.

However, for taxpayers, a yearly increase of .0025 will be multiplied to the taxable value of your home.

This means that a person with a taxable home value of $97,420 will now pay a $243.55 yearly increase.

With that being the case, Superintendent Knoll says he hopes people can understand how necessary this all is.

“So I’m just hoping that people choose to do it now, because we need it now,” Knoll says.

In the event that the millage passes, it will take four years for improvements and repairs to be completed. In the event it does not pass again, Knoll tells 16 News Now that they do have a back-up plan.

