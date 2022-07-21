Advertisement

DTSB’s ‘Summer Restaurant Weeks’ begin on Monday

(Melissa Stephens)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is teaming up with the Downtown Dining Association of South Bend for “Summer Restaurant Weeks.”

It kicks off this Monday, July 25 and lasts through August 7. The promotion features 22 bars and restaurants offering special deals on their menus.

Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal bought will go towards Beacon Children’s Hospital.

Reservations are encouraged and please mention Restaurant Weeks when making reservations. In addition to the Restaurant Weeks menus, diners can order off regular menus during this time.

All the participating restaurants are enclosed below:

Bishop & Bae’s Soul Food Restaurant | 301 Chapin St. |574-387-4594

CJ’s Pub | 236 S. Michigan St. | 574-233-5981

Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101

Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141

Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520-1455

The Early Bird Eatery |117 E Wayne St.| 574-208-3806

Fiddler’s Hearth Public House | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853

Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850

Ironhand Wine Bar |1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700

LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155

LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174

Linden Grill |119 S. Michigan St. | 574-234-7011

PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-288-7337

Render | 521 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777

Roselily | 701 S. Main St. | 574-347-4560

South Bend Chocolate Cafe | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725

Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd.| 574-406-6946

Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. |574-232-9620

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen | 702 E. Jefferson Blvd. |574-217-8017

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 123 W. Washington St. | 574-289-2222

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Freddie Jean Brooks
Mishawaka Police provide new details on disappearance of 83-year-old woman
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Michiana’s first case of Monkeypox falls in Elkhart County
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse.
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse

Latest News

(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo)
Michigan’s unemployment rate steady for third month in a row
On Wednesday, community leaders gathered for a press conference led by the South Bend Gun...
Community leaders calling for peace amid streak of gun violence in South Bend neighborhood
Berrien County Road Commission employee killed by car while working
Community leaders call for peace amid a streak of gun violence.
Community leaders call for peace amid a streak of gun violence