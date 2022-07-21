DTSB’s ‘Summer Restaurant Weeks’ begin on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is teaming up with the Downtown Dining Association of South Bend for “Summer Restaurant Weeks.”
It kicks off this Monday, July 25 and lasts through August 7. The promotion features 22 bars and restaurants offering special deals on their menus.
Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal bought will go towards Beacon Children’s Hospital.
Reservations are encouraged and please mention Restaurant Weeks when making reservations. In addition to the Restaurant Weeks menus, diners can order off regular menus during this time.
All the participating restaurants are enclosed below:
Bishop & Bae’s Soul Food Restaurant | 301 Chapin St. |574-387-4594
CJ’s Pub | 236 S. Michigan St. | 574-233-5981
Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101
Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141
Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520-1455
The Early Bird Eatery |117 E Wayne St.| 574-208-3806
Fiddler’s Hearth Public House | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853
Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850
Ironhand Wine Bar |1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700
LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155
LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174
Linden Grill |119 S. Michigan St. | 574-234-7011
PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-288-7337
Render | 521 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777
Roselily | 701 S. Main St. | 574-347-4560
South Bend Chocolate Cafe | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725
Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd.| 574-406-6946
Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W Washington St. | 574-234-9077
Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. |574-232-9620
Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077
The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen | 702 E. Jefferson Blvd. |574-217-8017
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 123 W. Washington St. | 574-289-2222
