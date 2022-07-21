DTSB’s ‘Summer Restaurant Weeks’ begin on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is teaming up with the Downtown Dining Association of South Bend for “Summer Restaurant Weeks.”

It kicks off this Monday, July 25 and lasts through August 7. The promotion features 22 bars and restaurants offering special deals on their menus.

Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal bought will go towards Beacon Children’s Hospital.

Reservations are encouraged and please mention Restaurant Weeks when making reservations. In addition to the Restaurant Weeks menus, diners can order off regular menus during this time.

All the participating restaurants are enclosed below:

Bishop & Bae’s Soul Food Restaurant | 301 Chapin St. |574-387-4594

CJ’s Pub | 236 S. Michigan St. | 574-233-5981

Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101

Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141

Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520-1455

The Early Bird Eatery |117 E Wayne St.| 574-208-3806

Fiddler’s Hearth Public House | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853

Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850

Ironhand Wine Bar |1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700

LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155

LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174

Linden Grill |119 S. Michigan St. | 574-234-7011

PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-288-7337

Render | 521 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777

Roselily | 701 S. Main St. | 574-347-4560

South Bend Chocolate Cafe | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725

Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd.| 574-406-6946

Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. |574-232-9620

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen | 702 E. Jefferson Blvd. |574-217-8017

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 123 W. Washington St. | 574-289-2222

