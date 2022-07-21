Couple says 6-month-old dog died after finding poisonous mushrooms in yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina couple says they have lost their 6-month-old dog after she ate poisonous mushrooms in their yard.

WIS reports Mike and Cindy Casto found their dog Ruffles, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, had gotten into some mushrooms over the previous weekend. They brought her to an emergency veterinary clinic, but she died a day later.

“We would never have dreamed something like this could have happened,” Cindy Casto said.

The couple said Ruffles was playing in their backyard, as she often did, but noticed she started to look lethargic and began vomiting.

When the couple brought Ruffles to the Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic, the staff said the dog was unconscious.

“Liver values were so high on the machine that it couldn’t read them,” Dr. Courtney Cauthen, an associate veterinarian at the Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic, said.

According to Cauthen, the Amanita and Galerina mushrooms are the most dangerous for pets and can cause liver failure.

Since the mushrooms can vary in color and size, she said it is best to assume all mushrooms growing in yards could be harmful to pets.

“Try to scan your yard the best that you can before you let them out, pick up as many as you can that you see and toss them away,” Cauthen said.

The couple said it has been an emotional couple of days since losing Ruffles. They had been pet parents for years and decided to adopt Ruffles after they saw a picture of her on Instagram.

“Very rambunctious, sweet little thing she really was,” Cindy Casto said.

They said they loved every second of their short time with Ruffles.

“That unconditional love for a pet is extraordinary,” Mike Casto said.

By sharing their story, the Castos said they hope others won’t have to feel the same pain.

“We’ve told our neighbors and they have dogs. We just want them to go out and check their yard and see if they see any mushrooms, get rid of them or keep their pet inside,” Mike Casto said.

Cauthen said if you see your dog eating a mushroom, you should rush them to a clinic so that they can induce vomiting and try to get the mushrooms out of their system.

