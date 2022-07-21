Community leaders calling for peace amid streak of gun violence in South Bend neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sound of gunfire, that is what most neighbors who live near Chicago and Ford Street wake up to.

“I want you to hear what it sounds like for neighbors on Chicago and Ford Street,” South Bend Gun Violence Intervention Coordinator Isaac Hunt said as he played a chilling video shared to him by a neighbor. In it, the sound of more than a dozen gunshots ringing off in the middle of the night.

Sixth District Council Member Sheila Niezgodski, who lives just a few blocks away, calling the clip unacceptable.

“I live down the street just on Ford and Scenic for 25 years now. That clip that he (Hunt) played, there was people that were scared and they were sleeping in their basement. That is unacceptable,” Niezgodski says.

Hunt says the violence has driven residents to put their homes up for sale, kids too scared to play outside and leaving families in constant fear.

“We don’t want residents to having—looking to sell their homes or not having to be able to sit on their porches or our kids not to be able to play. There is no reason you should have to live in a warzone,” Hunt says.

On Wednesday, community leaders gathered for a press conference led by Hunt and the GVI team.

“If we just want to break down in a month from June to July, we’ve had more than a total of 100 shots fired just from June 1-July 18 in this general area,” Hunt explained.

One by one, each community walked up to the podium with a message.

“To see what occurred over in this area is alarming,” Councilman Canneth Lee said.

“Life is not a video game. So you can’t push the reset button or the restart button or start over once that person is dead,” retired police officer Lynn Coleman followed.

As for Niezgodski, who is very familiar with the neighborhood, she says she feels most of what she has advocated for has fallen on deaf ears.

“It’s like singing to the quire here. We have been messaging this over and over and over. We individuals in our community that obviously just don’t care and I’m fricken sick of it!,” Niezgodski said.

Clifford Johnson, a U.S. Attorney representing Northern Indiana, also showed his support and explaining why bad beef on social media is mostly to blame for the rise in crime.

“It’s driven by social media. People see people wherever they see them and feel like they have a license to pop off wherever they see them,” Johnson says.

Hunt says the goal is to turn lives around, especially young men who need guidance.

“So we want to bring attention to this area that the full focus of law enforcement, social services and GVI will be in this area to bring some type of peace to this community,” Hunt says.

Coleman closing the press conference with a plea to the community to come forward with any information that could help take down the criminals terrorizing the neighborhood.

“I am pleading to the community and to those to who maybe hearing or watching this video, please tell somebody. Say something. Make those that are responsible accountable so we can try to put a stop to this,” Coleman said.

