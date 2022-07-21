Boys & Girls Clubs sends off campers with a splash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boy & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is celebrating another great summer camp.

Today was the last day of their 7-week summer program that served 1,600 kids across St. Joseph County.

This year was the largest summer program in the history of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

And there was a lot of fun to be had on Thursday, as they had a dunk tank, fun inflatables, arts and crafts, and hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch.

“So we have all diverse children. So like, any race, and to see them take on little traits of yours because they’ve been around you so long, it’s actually surprising, because it’s like, I do that? It’s just good to see. They always come with smiles. If you see them coming down, it’s just nothing but smiles. They feed off your good energy. They feed off positive energy. They’re coming here for an experience,” said Timberlynn Thomas, Youth Director Program at Boys and Girls Club SJC.

“We want to ensure that our kids are as well-rounded as possible. So we put them with positive adult role models as well as give them experiences that are not just about watching kids after school. Still, we’re actually nurturing their academic enrichment, their character development, and then giving them opportunities that they can continue to take outside the Boys and Girls Clubs,” said Lety Stanton-Verduzco, Director of Mission Integration at Boys & Girls Club SJC. “It’s not just about having a place where kids can come, play, and do homework, but we’re actually providing them with opportunities, activities, and programming that they can take that outside of Boys and Girls Club and be great, not just for our club but for the community.”

The program collaborated with five local school districts to serve a wide variety of communities and kids, so everyone has the chance to “Be Great.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.