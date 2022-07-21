Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs sends off campers with a splash

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boy & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is celebrating another great summer camp.

Today was the last day of their 7-week summer program that served 1,600 kids across St. Joseph County.

This year was the largest summer program in the history of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

And there was a lot of fun to be had on Thursday, as they had a dunk tank, fun inflatables, arts and crafts, and hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch.

“So we have all diverse children. So like, any race, and to see them take on little traits of yours because they’ve been around you so long, it’s actually surprising, because it’s like, I do that? It’s just good to see. They always come with smiles. If you see them coming down, it’s just nothing but smiles. They feed off your good energy. They feed off positive energy. They’re coming here for an experience,” said Timberlynn Thomas, Youth Director Program at Boys and Girls Club SJC.

“We want to ensure that our kids are as well-rounded as possible. So we put them with positive adult role models as well as give them experiences that are not just about watching kids after school. Still, we’re actually nurturing their academic enrichment, their character development, and then giving them opportunities that they can continue to take outside the Boys and Girls Clubs,” said Lety Stanton-Verduzco, Director of Mission Integration at Boys & Girls Club SJC. “It’s not just about having a place where kids can come, play, and do homework, but we’re actually providing them with opportunities, activities, and programming that they can take that outside of Boys and Girls Club and be great, not just for our club but for the community.”

The program collaborated with five local school districts to serve a wide variety of communities and kids, so everyone has the chance to “Be Great.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Taylor Johnson
Man charged with OWI after Berrien County road worker gets hit, killed by vehicle
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Michiana’s first case of Monkeypox falls in Elkhart County
Suspect arrested for shooting death of Benton Harbor woman

Latest News

525 Foundation Lunch & Learn guests network before the presentation on Thursday morning.
525 Foundation hosts second ‘Lunch and Learn’ series
525 Foundation's 'Lunch and Learn' series.
525 Foundation's 'Lunch and Learn' series
Berrien County Road Commission worker hit by driver, killed.
Berrien County Road Commission worker hit by driver, killed
Indiana’s Court of Appeals has a constitutional problem with Indiana Michigan Power’s recent...
Court of Appeals of Indiana rules on I&M’s use of eminent domain