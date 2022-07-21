Advertisement

Berrien County Road Commission employee killed by car while working

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County Road Commission employee has been killed in a car-pedestrian crash on Wednesday.

According to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police, responders were called to Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road around 3 p.m. Officers say that the employee had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway. A 34-year-old Buchanan man was driving south on Red Bud Trail when he collided with both the tree and the Berrien County Road Commission employee.

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The responding agencies involved with this investigation are the Berrien Springs Oronoko Twp. Police Department, Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police-Niles Post, and the Berrien County Road Commission/SMCAS Ambulance.

