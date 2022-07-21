Arrest made in connection to deadly Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last weekend in Michigan City.

Officers were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. When they arrived, they found a female, identified as Kylie McKee, 25, of Michigan City, with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway.

McKee later died at the hospital.

On Wednesday, July 20, probable cause was found for the arrest of Robert Curry, 25, of Michigan City. Curry is facing a murder charge. He is being held on a $1 million bond and will be make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, July 26.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Michigan City Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Corporal Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

