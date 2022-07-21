525 Foundation hosts second ‘Lunch and Learn’ series

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Local nonprofits, businesses, and organizations joined the 525 Foundation in discussing their projects and community engagements, hoping to create new partnerships and avenues for collaboration.

SJC Sheriff Bill Redman discussed the Sheriff Departments’ efforts against fentanyl, and Kim Becker from Hello Gorgeous spoke about helping women battling cancer.

Ronald McDonald House Charities and Indiana Center for Recovery were also in attendance today, sharing their work around Michiana.

The goal of attendees is to network and hopefully meet business contacts to use as resources or possibly form a partnership.

“I met someone sitting across from me at lunch who also is an advocate for school choice and knows someone who works with the charter school’s system who we work with as well to support the charter school network, so yeah, she’s a resource for us now, and we’re going to work together now to kind of promote school choice and education policy,” said Brynna Walthers, Outreach Coordinator at Institute of for Quality Education + My School Options Team.

“Making those connections would be the goal,” said Becky Savage, Founder of the 525 Foundation. “You know, we want, I want to know what’s in our community. When we do community projects, we love to partner with other organizations doing the same type of work, and I know there are other people out there just like that. We’re here to support everybody; it’s not about one organization. It’s about all organizations and highlighting all organizations. We give everybody those opportunities.”

The next meeting will be held on October 20th on the second floor in Bar Louie’s conference room at 11 a.m.

