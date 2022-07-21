Advertisement

27-unit luxury condo moving forward after demolition at former Mulligan’s Bar property

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A four-story luxury condo is set to begin development just east of Notre Dame’s campus.

Demolition crews made way for the new Sideline Flat at the former of Mulligan’s Bar. However, several neighbors at the surrounding condos were not too happy when they learned they’ll be backed up to the biggest building on their block.

After some conversation with the city and developers, however, it seems those concerns, much like that of Mulligan’s Bar, are gone.

The original design planned to make the luxury condo five stories tall before residents spoke up.

“It was primarily around the height of the building as well as just some of the considerations with respect to the noise and the development itself during the construction period,” said Todd Stroup, the Jamison Residential HOA President.

Everyone met in the middle as the city updated its 3-story limit ordinance to allow construction of 4-story buildings in this area and the developer dropped a floor from their plans.

“We were able to work together and reach an agreement and so we look forward to being good neighbors with them and wish them the best of luck with the development in the coming months,” Stroup said.

Addresses Unlimited is brokering the condos and while they said the development is the first of it’s size in the area, they don’t expect it to be the last.

Starting at $800,000 dollars, these units hope to attract Notre Dame alum back to their college town.

