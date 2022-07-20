Tom Jozwiak Memorial Golf Outing held at Elbel Park Golf Course

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Firefighters Local 362 hosted the Tom Jozwiak Memorial Golf Outing at Elbel Park Golf Course on Wednesday.

Jozwiak was a fire captain that died back in 1996 from a cruel form of muscular dystrophy. To keep his memory and spirit alive, the annual golf outing was organized with proceeds going to firefighters and their families who are going through medical hardships.

This year’s recipient is Isadora Vincent, who battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma twice.

“She really had to go through a lot and I’m very grateful to have a community like we have here in the northern part of the state with all the various departments and people that come out to support us,” says Peter Pajakowski.

“I’m really appreciative of the department and everybody putting everything together,” Vincent says. “It’s an honor to be able to be here.”

Vincent graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in fine arts. And this month, her art will be hanging at Bare Hands Brewery in Granger, where people can bid on pieces to help raise some extra money.

