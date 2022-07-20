SBCSC holds job fair, seeks applicants ahead of fall semester

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is hiring and needs over 130 positions filled.

That’s why they held a job fair Tuesday at the Brown Community Learning Center.

“The biggest thing is is that we need to get great teachers and support staff in the positions to get them in front of our children before the start of school,” said Kamika Valmond, the Director of Operations at SBCSC.

Applicants were able to meet school corporation personnel face-to-face, ask questions, and apply for a variety of positions.

“We need bus drivers,” Valmond said. “We need paraprofessionals. We need in our call center some support there as well. So, if it is something you have a passion for, we have an opening for you.”

Interviews were done on the spot too.

“It’s a competitive work market out there. There’s no secret to that at all, but why they should choose SBCSC is because we are the community,” Valmond said. “We hire from the community. We have those who are alums in our schools come back and work with our children. We have a passion for our children.”

The corporation said it hopes teachers will consider applying.

“We actually have just raised our starting teacher pay to $43,000 so we are competitive. I believe we are the highest paying currently in the area for our starting pay for your teachers.”

They offer opportunities for personal development, trainings, and sign-on bonuses.

“But more importantly, if they have a passion for children and want to teach or support, we want them with us in the South Bend Community School Corporation.”

The corporation said it plans to host another job fair in the fall.

If you are interested in some of these open positions, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.