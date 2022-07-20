Advertisement

Officers rescue baby turtles that hatched on the beach and wandered into a restaurant

Caption
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) – Officers with the Key West Police Department responded to a unique call Monday night.

Several tiny sea turtles had made their way into a restaurant, the police department posted on Facebook.

The baby turtles hatched on the beach near the Pier House Resort and Spa.

Instead of heading to the water, they began trekking across the wooden deck and into the closed restaurant.

A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and safely redirected them into the ocean.

Although turtle nesting and hatchling usually happens in the middle of the night, wildlife officials said their routines can be disrupted during the busy beach season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Freddie Jean Brooks
Mishawaka Police provide new details on disappearance of 83-year-old woman
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Michiana’s first case of Monkeypox falls in Elkhart County
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse.
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse

Latest News

The Potawatomi Zoo announced on Wednesday that two flamingo chicks hatched at the zoo last week.
2 flamingo chicks hatch at Potawatomi Zoo
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
The Potawatomi Zoo announced on Wednesday that two flamingo chicks hatched at the zoo last week.
2 flamingo chicks hatch at Potawatomi Zoo
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
The Arizona Republican Party censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers after his testimony to...
Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony