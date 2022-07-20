Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball team holds first official practice

Freshman guard JJ Starling ready to shine
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team held its first official practice on Tuesday morning at Rolfs Athletics Hall, and all eyes were on an impact freshman who is hoping to fill the shoes of Blake Wesley.

JJ Starling is a five-star freshman from La Lumiere School in LaPorte. He’s part of a busy roster at the guard position. But in his first practice, he impressed head coach Mike Brey.

Like Wesley, who was drafted last month by the San Antonio Spurs, Starling has the support of the older guys like Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan.

“What helps him fitting in with older guys, and it’s no different, it’s a similar dynamic to Blake fitting in with old guys last year,” Brey said. “He’s really easy to play with. Here, he’s led us in assists a couple times. I think he’s got the body to get to the bucket, too. He gets to the paint and makes plays. He loves to defend. He’s very ready and those three old guys know they need him. A similar dynamic to old guys needing and know they needed Blake.”

Starling is expected to be a big-time scorer for the Irish this season. But there’s a different element to his game that’s not talked about, and it could allow for high-scoring games for the Irish.

“I have been impressed continually with how good of a passer he is,” Brey said. “I did not know that.”

“I’ve been able to improve on that, and that’s what I showed here, being able to pass to my teammates and they’re knocking down shots,” Starling said. “I’d rather get a teammate a shot than score. I love scoring, obviously. Who doesn’t? But at the same time, I love getting my teammates the basket and open looks.”

Meanwhile, Ryan injured what appeared to be his ankle at the end of practice. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury, or how much time he’ll need to miss.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Jean Brooks
Mishawaka Police provide new details on disappearance of 83-year-old woman
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse.
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Michiana’s first case of Monkeypox falls in Elkhart County

Latest News

Shamrock Series tickets available Monday for season ticket holders, lottery participants
Assistant coaches Ristano, Wallace leaving ND baseball program
Findlay was huge for the Irish last season, finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-2 record...
Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal, remain with ND
Notre Dame players celebrate after a victory over Oklahoma in a second-round game in the NCAA...
Notre Dame women’s basketball announces big games for next season