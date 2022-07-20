Advertisement

New licensed executive director working at Portage Manor

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A big problem has been solved at Portage Manor in South Bend.

A new licensed executive director was hired in mid-June and is now on the job. Kortney Mullins was among three candidates to be interviewed for the position.

Portage Manor hasn’t had its own licensed administrator since September 2021.

The most recent administrator was borrowed from a facility in Fort Wayne and contracted to serve temporarily.

