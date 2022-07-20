Advertisement

Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate have proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions - a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.

The proposal announced Wednesday will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

The proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life. Its fate is uncertain, though, because some hardline Republicans want to ban all abortions.

