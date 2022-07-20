Goshen College awarded $4 million federal grant for expanded nursing program

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Goshen College was awarded a $4 million federal grant to renovate facilities for an expanded nursing program.

With the money, the college’s historic Westlawn Hall will be renovated in order to triple the size of the school’s nursing program facilities. The expanded program will also help with increased enrollment.

The first floor will remain the college’s dining hall. The nursing facilities will feature three inpatient simulation rooms and six exam rooms for use in high-fidelity simulation training, a large 10-bed skills lab, a central teaching area, flexible classrooms, student lounges, study areas and office space.

“Goshen College is pleased and grateful for this EDA investment, which will support the expansion of our highly regarded nursing program and fill a critical shortage in the region’s skilled nursing workforce,” said President Rebecca Stoltzfus in a press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of skilled nurses and health care professionals in an emergency. As a regional workforce training provider for the healthcare industry, we are well positioned to help make the region’s workforce ready for future healthcare emergencies, which will increase the region’s resiliency in the face of future health-related crises.”

Westlawn was built in 1951 as a residential space, though the second and third floors have served as campus storage space for the past 25 years.

The expansion comes with a price tag of an estimated $5.7 million dollars.

The college anticipates beginning renovations in 2023.

